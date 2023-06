Mangistau region to impose quarantine

MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM - Mangistau region is to impose quarantine, Kazinform reports with reference to www.coronavirus2020.kz.

In order to protect the life and health of citizens and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Mangistau region a quarantine regime and restrictive measures will be introduced from April 3 till April 15 the current year.