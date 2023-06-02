Go to the main site
    Mangistau region to develop 7 projects to deal with water scarcity

    2 June 2023, 13:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «To deal with water shortages Mangistau region aims to develop seven water desalination projects with a total capacity of 200,000 cubic meters a day,» Governor Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    The region’s water consumption makes 162,000 cubic meters a day. Water shortage is experienced mostly in summer with daily 77,000 cubic meters. He noted the water desalination plant opened on the Karazhanbas deposit with a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters a day. This year will start the construction of desalination installations in Fort Shevchenko, Kenderli.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Mangistau region
