Mangistau region to develop 7 projects to deal with water scarcity

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2023, 13:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «To deal with water shortages Mangistau region aims to develop seven water desalination projects with a total capacity of 200,000 cubic meters a day,» Governor Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service.

The region’s water consumption makes 162,000 cubic meters a day. Water shortage is experienced mostly in summer with daily 77,000 cubic meters. He noted the water desalination plant opened on the Karazhanbas deposit with a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters a day. This year will start the construction of desalination installations in Fort Shevchenko, Kenderli.

