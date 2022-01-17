Mangistau region to build fish-processing workshop

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev held the sitting of the regional coordinator council for forced industrial development of the region, Kazinform reports.

Two investment sea tourism projects were considered at the meeting. A local entrepreneur plans to build a marine terminal in the city of Aktau. It is expected to put into service in the 1st half of 2022.

Besides, it is planned to build a fish-processing workshop. It will produce smoked and preserved fish.

Notably, construction of administrative buildings will start in the region. It is planned to construct a port terminal for short sea trips. It will be launched in 2025.

The members of the coordination council approved the proposed projects.

Following the sitting Nogayev set coordinating authorities certain tasks.



