    Mangistau region’s unique destinations featured in popular TV travel show

    9 December 2020, 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 12th episode of the 3rd season of Oryol i Reshka. Chudesa sveta (Heads and Tails. Wonders of the World) extremely popular TV travel show is dedicated to the unique destinations of Mangistau region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from inaktau.kz.

    One of TV hosts Anton Zaitsev will follow a game of kokpar, taste traditional dishes of local cuisine, meet he inhabitants of Senek, and travel to Ustyurt plateau.

    The second TV host Vasilisa Khvorostova will roam the streets of Aktau city, feast her eyes with the view of incredible Caspian Sea, spend a night at the traditional Kazakh yurt, and pay a visit to the camel farm.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Entertainment Kazakhstan Mangistau region
