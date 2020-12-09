Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Mangistau region’s unique destinations featured in popular TV travel show

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2020, 11:48
Mangistau region’s unique destinations featured in popular TV travel show

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 12th episode of the 3rd season of Oryol i Reshka. Chudesa sveta (Heads and Tails. Wonders of the World) extremely popular TV travel show is dedicated to the unique destinations of Mangistau region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from inaktau.kz.

One of TV hosts Anton Zaitsev will follow a game of kokpar, taste traditional dishes of local cuisine, meet he inhabitants of Senek, and travel to Ustyurt plateau.

The second TV host Vasilisa Khvorostova will roam the streets of Aktau city, feast her eyes with the view of incredible Caspian Sea, spend a night at the traditional Kazakh yurt, and pay a visit to the camel farm.


Tourism   Entertainment   Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible