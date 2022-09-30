Go to the main site
    Mangistau region’s team finishes 1st in Great Steppe Tour baige-marathon

    30 September 2022, 14:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Great Steppe Tour baige-marathon [horce racing event - editor] has finished in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

    From September 18 to 29, more than 100 riders passed over 1,200 km, through the territories of six regions – Astana city, Akmola, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions.

    Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev congratulated the winners and pointed out the importance of the unique event which contributes to the revival of the national household life and traditions.

    «Indeed, the project has become a unique historical event both for our sport and for the revival of the national culture. I am thankful to all the participants of the baige-marathon. We will continue supporting the projects contributing to the strengthening of the national spirit,» said Dauren Abayev.

    Mangistau region’s team finished first and received Uly Dala Sarbazy (Great Steppe Warriors) title and a 24mln cash prize.

    Teams of Zhetysu and Turkistan regions finished 2nd and 3rd and were awarded 12mln tenge and 9mln tenge respectively.

    A team of Zhambyl region finished 4th and received a 6mln tenge cash prize.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Sport Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
