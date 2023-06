Mangistau region put on fog alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency – Kazhydromet – put Mangistau region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

«Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau region on February 20. Parts of Aktau city will be stepped in fog at night and in the morning,» the agency said in a statement.

Meteorologists predict probability of storm is 90-95%.