    Mangistau region leads nation in long-term stays by tourists

    6 April 2023, 18:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 41 thousand foreign tourists visited Mangistau region in 2022, staying on average 7-12 days, Kazinform reports.

    According to Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, vice minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan, Mangistau region has great potential. Works are ongoing to train specialists, build tourist infrastructure, as well as talks are underway to launch new direct flights.

    «The demand among foreigners we’re trying to keep up with is huge,» said Yerkinbayev.

    The region leads the nation in the length of tourist visit with an average of 7-12 days, followed by Almaty – 3-5 days, and Astana – 2-3 days on average.

    Last year, over 417 thousand foreign tourists visited Almaty city, and above 238 thousand Astana city.

    The average foreign tourist spends four days in Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
