Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Mangistau region leads nation in long-term stays by tourists

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2023, 18:19
Mangistau region leads nation in long-term stays by tourists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 41 thousand foreign tourists visited Mangistau region in 2022, staying on average 7-12 days, Kazinform reports.

According to Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, vice minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan, Mangistau region has great potential. Works are ongoing to train specialists, build tourist infrastructure, as well as talks are underway to launch new direct flights.

«The demand among foreigners we’re trying to keep up with is huge,» said Yerkinbayev.

The region leads the nation in the length of tourist visit with an average of 7-12 days, followed by Almaty – 3-5 days, and Astana – 2-3 days on average.

Last year, over 417 thousand foreign tourists visited Almaty city, and above 238 thousand Astana city.

The average foreign tourist spends four days in Kazakhstan.


Tourism   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport   Travel  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest