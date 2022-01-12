Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mangistau region enters COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2022, 17:44
MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 situation in Mangistau region is unstable. The region entered ‘the yellow zone’», head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Gaziz Naduyev said.

Over the past 24 hours there were detected 156 new cases. The most cases of 80 were reported in Aktau. 28 out of 156 were admitted to the hospital.

He stressed that one of the ways to avoid coronavirus is vaccination. He urged all to get vaccinated and boosted. He also reminded of wearing masks, observing social distancing and using sanitizers.

As of today 192,762 people received the 1st jab of the COVID vaccine, while 175,117 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 10,145 were boosted or received the 3rd dose.


