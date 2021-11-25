Go to the main site
    Mangistau region attracted over KZT7 trillion worth of investment in past 30 years

    25 November 2021, 17:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gross regional product of Mangistau region has increased from KZT 2.2 billion and 3.1 trillion during the years of independence, akim (governor) of the region Nurlan Nogayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «During the years of independence the region’s population has grown 2.2fold from 340,000 to 735,000 people. Given the growing population new populated localities and Munailinsk district have been created in the region. This is the first district created by the decree of the First President-Elbasy after gaining independence,» governor Nogayev said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Nurlan Nogayev went on to reveal that 450 million tons of oil have been extracted in the region during the past 30 years.

    «In the last 30 years the region has attracted over KZT 7 trillion, including KZT 474 billion in the past 10 months,» he noted.

    Governor Nogayev pointed out that 2,957 km of motorways have been constructed in the region in the past three decades, adding that the sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk link Europe and Central Asian countries.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

