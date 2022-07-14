Mandatory social health insurance system turns out to be ineffective – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has criticized today the mandatory social health insurance system, Kazinform reports.

He said that the problems in the healthcare sector remained unsettled despite the increasing volume of funds allocated for medicine. The mandatory social health insurance system turned out to be ineffective, having shown no real result. Approximately 3 million people remain uncovered by the health insurance system.

The Head of State commissioned the Government and the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms to draft proposals on the improvement of the country’s health insurance system.

«Another important issue is the digitalization of the healthcare system. In general, the current level of digitalization does not simplify the physicians’ work,» Tokayev said, adding that more than 40 information systems are functioning in the healthcare system to date.

«Each system has its own disadvantages. Doctors and citizens face the negative consequences of this system. The Government should immediately settle this problem,» said the President.