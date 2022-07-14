Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Mandatory social health insurance system turns out to be ineffective – Tokayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 July 2022, 14:25
Mandatory social health insurance system turns out to be ineffective – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has criticized today the mandatory social health insurance system, Kazinform reports.

He said that the problems in the healthcare sector remained unsettled despite the increasing volume of funds allocated for medicine. The mandatory social health insurance system turned out to be ineffective, having shown no real result. Approximately 3 million people remain uncovered by the health insurance system.

The Head of State commissioned the Government and the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms to draft proposals on the improvement of the country’s health insurance system.

«Another important issue is the digitalization of the healthcare system. In general, the current level of digitalization does not simplify the physicians’ work,» Tokayev said, adding that more than 40 information systems are functioning in the healthcare system to date.

«Each system has its own disadvantages. Doctors and citizens face the negative consequences of this system. The Government should immediately settle this problem,» said the President.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Social Benefits  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy