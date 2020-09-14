Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Mandatory evacuation ordered in U.S. Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

    14 September 2020, 21:41

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in parts of the U.S. state of Louisiana on Sunday as Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall Monday night, Xinhua reports.

    Louisiana's St. Charles Parish officials have ordered a parish-wide mandatory evacuation as Sally approaches the Louisiana coast.

    Local media reported that Parish President Matthew Jewell signed the order Sunday afternoon, saying that the storm will cause widespread power outages.

    Besides, Jefferson Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish also issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in low-lying areas.

    According to forecast, Sally is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Monday night. The eye is projected to come ashore just west of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for areas of Southeast Louisiana.

    On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Sally.

    «This storm has the potential to be very serious,» Edwards said. «This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.»

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future