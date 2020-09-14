Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mandatory evacuation ordered in U.S. Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2020, 21:41
HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in parts of the U.S. state of Louisiana on Sunday as Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall Monday night, Xinhua reports.

Louisiana's St. Charles Parish officials have ordered a parish-wide mandatory evacuation as Sally approaches the Louisiana coast.

Local media reported that Parish President Matthew Jewell signed the order Sunday afternoon, saying that the storm will cause widespread power outages.

Besides, Jefferson Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish also issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in low-lying areas.

According to forecast, Sally is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Monday night. The eye is projected to come ashore just west of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for areas of Southeast Louisiana.

On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Sally.

«This storm has the potential to be very serious,» Edwards said. «This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.»


