Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Man regains sight in groundbreaking surgery in Italy

    25 March 2023, 12:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM An 83-year-old blind man has partly regained his sight following groundbreaking surgery, it emerged on Friday.

    The procedure, a world first, involved transplanting the entire surface of his blind left eye into his blind right one, ANSA reports.

    Two weeks after the operation at Turin's Molinette hospital, the patient is able to recognize people and objects and move around without assistance.

    «The real innovation is to have expanded corneal transplantation to the entire eye surface, to the conjunctival and sclero-corneal tissue, which play a key role in enabling successful transplantation under special conditions,» said the doctors.

    «The frontier of transplantation has advanced considerably in the last 20 years, and Italy plays a leading role globally,» added Professor Vincenzo Sarnicola, President of the International Society of Cornea, Stem Cells and Ocular Surface.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
    India’s tiger population jumps to 3,167 in 2022
    Several seriously injured after residential building collapses in Marseille
    Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path