Man jumps to death from 10th floor in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The city’s police department reported that the man jumped from the tenth floor in the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The man, born in 1957, has committed a suicide by jumping from a window of his apartment on 10th floor. According to his spouse, the tragedy took place on April 15 at about 2 p.m.. The investigation has been launched.