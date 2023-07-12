Man, girl die in fire in Temirtau

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – Fire erupted in a residential complex in Temirtau on Tuesday evening killing two people, including an 8-year-old girl, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire reportedly broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a 9-story residential complex at 7:57 pm local time on July 11. It covered an area of 5 sq. m.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene recovered unconscious bodies of a man born in 1991 and the 8-year-old girl from the apartment engulfed in flames.

Paramedics pronounced both the man and the girl dead at the scene.

Firefighters evacuated eight people, including three children, from the residential complex. The fire was put out by 20:33 pm.