Man dies in a swimming pool in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A 73-year-old resident of Aktobe city died while swimming in a swimming pool on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Poseidon swimming pool on Thursday morning.

It was initially thought that the 73-year-old drowned while swimming. However, paramedics declared cardiac failure was to blame for the sudden death.