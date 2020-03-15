Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Man arrested for coronavirus prank on Almaty metro

    15 March 2020, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Police in Almaty city have arrested a man suspected of imitating a coronavirus victim and coughing on a metro train as a prank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to a footage posted online, a 23-year-old resident of Almaty imitated a persistent cough. The suspect was detained on suspicion of hooliganism

    The young man was brought to administrative responsibility. By the decision of the specialized inter-district administrative court of Almaty, he was subjected to administrative arrest for a period of 10 days, according to the official representative of the Almaty police department Saltanat Azirbek. The prankster publicly apologized to citizens.

    To date, the coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 152 countries and territories around the world.

    The day before Kazakhstan's Health Ministry confirmed two more coronavirus cases in the country bringing the total number of infected persons to six.

    The main signs of infection are fever and a cough as well as shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes