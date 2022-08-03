3 August 2022 14:15

Man and his nephew drown in Ural River

URALSK. KAZINFORM A man and his nephew drowned in the Ural River in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports citing mgorod.kz news website.

The tragedy occurred on August 2, at 04:00 pm, near Akzhayik village of Terekti district, according to Kanat Dospayev, Deputy Chief of the Regional Emergency Department.

On this day, two adults and four children were swimming on an unequipped beach of the Ural River. At some moment, the 35-year-old man noticed that two children began to drown. He jumped into the water and saved his daughter. Unfortunately, he could not save his seven-year-old nephew. Moreover, the current of the river was too strong and the man drowned too.

Local people found the body of the man and recovered it from the water. Rescuers are searching for the body of the child.

Kanat Dospayev says the average depth of water in this section of the river is 10 meters, the width is 50 meters. The current of the river here exceeds 1 meter per second. The temperature of the water is 15-17°C.

He adds that 15 people, including six children, have drowned and 12 people were saved across the region since the beginning of the swimming season.