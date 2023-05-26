Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Man, 31, killed by lightning strike in N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2023, 17:48
Man, 31, killed by lightning strike in N Kazakhstan rgn Photo: polisia.kz

PATROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A man and his horse were killed by a lightning strike in North Kazkahstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The duty unit of the Akkaiynskiy district police department said it received a call about the deaths of a man and the horse he was riding. The bodies of the diseased man and his horse were found between the villages of Daiyndyk and Leninskoye, Akkaiynskiy district.

The 31-year-old man, who worked as a shepherd, died on the spot.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.


