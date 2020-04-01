Mamrayev to chair Sociocultural Development Committee at Majilis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibit Mamrayev has been elected as the Chairman of the Sociocultural Development Committee under the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Kazinform reprots.

Deputies of Majilis voted for Mamrayev’s candidature at the plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday.

Former Chairperson of the Committee Gulshara Abdykalikova left the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament to take up her new post. She became the first woman to be appointed as the governor of Kyzylorda region in late March.