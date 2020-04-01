Go to the main site
    Mamrayev to chair Sociocultural Development Committee at Majilis

    1 April 2020, 11:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibit Mamrayev has been elected as the Chairman of the Sociocultural Development Committee under the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Kazinform reprots.

    Deputies of Majilis voted for Mamrayev’s candidature at the plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday.

    Former Chairperson of the Committee Gulshara Abdykalikova left the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament to take up her new post. She became the first woman to be appointed as the governor of Kyzylorda region in late March.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis
