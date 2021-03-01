Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Mamin sends Gratitude Day congratulations, expresses gratitude for peace, unity in country

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2021, 09:34
Mamin sends Gratitude Day congratulations, expresses gratitude for peace, unity in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the Day of Gratitude, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

Established in 2016 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Day of Gratitude is marked on March 1.

According to Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Day is the symbol of mutual trust, support, and mercifulness as well as common historical memory of the multinational people of Kazakhstan.

«We always overcome any difficulties and achieve any goal by being untied. Confident that the long-standing values of Kazakhstanis such as mutual support, tolerance and mutual understanding will further remain the solid backbone of Kazakhstan’s development,» reads his congratulatory letter.

The Kazakh PM expressed gratitude for peace and unity, people’s conscientious work for the prosperity of the country.


Events   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana