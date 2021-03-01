Mamin sends Gratitude Day congratulations, expresses gratitude for peace, unity in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the Day of Gratitude, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

Established in 2016 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Day of Gratitude is marked on March 1.

According to Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Day is the symbol of mutual trust, support, and mercifulness as well as common historical memory of the multinational people of Kazakhstan.

«We always overcome any difficulties and achieve any goal by being untied. Confident that the long-standing values of Kazakhstanis such as mutual support, tolerance and mutual understanding will further remain the solid backbone of Kazakhstan’s development,» reads his congratulatory letter.

The Kazakh PM expressed gratitude for peace and unity, people’s conscientious work for the prosperity of the country.