    Mamin met with Russian Government Head Mikhail Mishustin

    8 October 2020, 07:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with Mikhail Mishustin, the Chairman of the Russian Government while paying a working visit to Moscow city, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting focused on expansion of bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, finance and investment, energy as well as industrial cooperation. Pressing issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union were also touched upon during the meeting.

    The joint measures in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 infection and reduction of economic fallouts from the virus were of special attention.

    The Kazakh PM is to meet with leaders of the central state bodies, state corporations and financial banking structures of Russia as part of the working trip to Moscow.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

