Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Mamin met with Russian Government Head Mikhail Mishustin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 October 2020, 07:45
Mamin met with Russian Government Head Mikhail Mishustin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with Mikhail Mishustin, the Chairman of the Russian Government while paying a working visit to Moscow city, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on expansion of bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, finance and investment, energy as well as industrial cooperation. Pressing issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union were also touched upon during the meeting.

The joint measures in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 infection and reduction of economic fallouts from the virus were of special attention.

The Kazakh PM is to meet with leaders of the central state bodies, state corporations and financial banking structures of Russia as part of the working trip to Moscow.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region