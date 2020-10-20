Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mamin met with Advisor to President Suma Chakrabarti

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 October 2020, 14:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting with Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming Supreme Council for Reforms, to take place on October 21, 2020 and include initiatives to ensure sustainable and high-quality economic development, improve strategic planning, as well as the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
