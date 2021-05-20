Mamin meets with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting discussed the current state of and prospects for implementing joint investment projects in exploration, production, and transportation of raw hydrocarbon as well as in oil processing and oil and gas chemistry.

Special attention was placed on the implementation of the Further expansion project and wellhead pressure management project of Tengizchevroil, further development of the Karachaganak project, and elimination of bottlenecks in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil pipeline. Implementation of projects such as Central, Zhenis, and Al-Farabi were also considered.

Alekperov informed the Kazakh PM about the lube oil producing plant opened in Almaty region in 2019. The plant produces up to 3.2 thousand tons of finished goods in 700 types each month. It is expected that the plant will reach its full manufacturing capacity of 100 thousand tons by 2024.

Mamin stressed the importance of using advanced environmentally friendly technologies, observing the high environmental protection and labor safety standards as well as implementing social projects in Kazakhstan by the company.

Attending the meeting were Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev and KazMunayGas Chairman Alik Aidarbayev.