Mamin meets with Hungarian Deputy PM Mihály Varga

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Hungary Mihály Varga who is in Kazakhstan for the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Council and Kazakhstan Business Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The sides discussed the state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in trade and economic, financial and banking, investment, transport and logistics, agricultural, agro-industrial complex, mining and metallurgical, renewable energy, pharmaceutical, education, and other spheres.

The Head of the Kazakh Government noted the potential of trade and economic relations and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in the background of high economic recovery rates of the two countries.

As part of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Business Forum the agreements have been reached to implement joint projects in medical tourism, agro-industrial complex, renewable energy, transport and logistics, and finance.

Special attention was placed on the issues of cooperation at the Astana International Financial Center, which houses the Hungarian Bank’s EXIM office. It is planned to expand the cooperation with other Hungarian financial and banking structures.

Hungary’s economy is one of the advanced in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. In 2020, the country’s GDP stood at $155bn. According to the European Commission, Hungary’s economy is predicted to rise by 6.3% in 2021 after a 5% drop in 2020.

In June this year Hungary became the first European country to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccine passports with Kazakhstan. In September this year regular flights between Nur-Sultan and Budapest were resumed. Opening of direct flights between Almaty and the Hungarian capital is under consideration.

Attending the meeting were Ministers of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov.



