Mamin meets with Federal President of Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askar Mamin Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held talks with Ueli Maurer, Federal President, Minister of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland, the press service of the Prime Minister informs.

Ueli Maurer arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

«We have stable partnership with Switzerland. The basis for such a relationship was laid by the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev maintains the continuity of a multi-vector foreign policy and attaches particular importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation», A. Mamin said.

Switzerland is among the ten largest trading partners and the top three key investors of Kazakhstan. Trade turnover in 2018 amounted to USD3.1 billion and within the current year – USD1.9 billion. Service trade in the first half of the current year increased by 40% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Since 2005 Switzerland has invested more than USD24 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. 324 companies with Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan including Glencore International AG, Philip Morris, Nestle, Ammann Asphalt GmbH and others. The Swiss business is represented in agriculture, transport and financial sectors, mining and manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, etc.

The activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakh-Swiss Business Council contribute to strengthening economic partnership.

«Kazakhstan is an important partner of Switzerland in Central Asia. Our interaction is developing both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. We are interested in enhancing economic cooperation and implementing joint investment projects», said Mr. Maurer.

The Swiss side emphasized our country’s favorable investment climate and conditions for business development as evidenced by Kazakhstan position in the World Bank Doing Business rating.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in a wide range of areas including in trade, economic, investment, transit and transport, agricultural, information and communication, digital, tourism, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and education, green economy and water sector, as well as in the framework of the AIFC and WTO.