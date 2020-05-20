Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Malls, shops reopen in Nur-Sultan after lockdown

Alzhanova Raushan
20 May 2020, 10:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The chief medical doctor of the capital urged the citizens to be prudent and strictly observe all preventive measures against COVID-19, the official website of the Nur-Sultan Akimat reports.

«Given the favorable epidemiological situation in the capital of Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission considered the resumption of work of shopping and entertainment centers and public baths, saunas, indoor non-food markets, trading houses beginning from May 20», Zhanna Pralieva, chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan, said at a briefing.

Speaking about baths and saunas, she noted that they will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a occupancy rate of not more than 30% of the design capacity.


