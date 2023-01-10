Malaysia to build upon historical position as trading hub: official

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia aims to build upon its historical position as a key trading hub as it strengthens cooperation in the China-ASEAN context, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

This will allow Malaysia to realize its potential in fully capitalizing on its strategic location as the gateway to regional markets, regional resources, and other ventures of regional importance, he said in his opening remarks at the Sixth Zheng He Forum 2023.

Zambry said the history of the country and region was inextricably linked with longstanding trade, societal and cultural contacts with China through Ming Dynasty navigator Zheng He.

«Zheng He's voyages in the Malay Archipelago and their momentous impact on civilization, are a reminder of Malaysia's foreign policy outlook. Malaysia must envision itself to be a 'bridging linchpin' between the Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions and to be a hub and gateway to a shared identity, prosperity, and security across Southeast Asia and beyond,» he said.

He added that it is important to acknowledge the convergence of the two regions of the Indian and Pacific Ocean that has well-positioned Malaysia's dynamic role, past and future. The modern day of Malaysia shows the continuity of how Malaysia's foreign policy has capitalized on the converging points.

The three-day forum brings together various scholars on discussions surrounding the impact of Zheng He on the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

File Photo - A view of Kuala Lumpur City at dawn on Earth Day 2020 taken from the top of Kenny Hills in Kuala Lumpur



