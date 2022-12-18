Go to the main site
    Malaysia reports 993 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

    18 December 2022, 14:10

    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM -- Malaysia reported 993 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 5,017,016, according to the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

    There are two new imported cases, with 991 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

    Another five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,800. The ministry reported 1,460 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,964,167.

    There are 16,049 active cases, with 53 being held in intensive care and 29 of those in need of assisted breathing.
