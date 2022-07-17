Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Malaysia reports 5,047 new COVID-19 infections
17 July 2022 14:50

Malaysia reports 5,047 new COVID-19 infections

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 5,047 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,619,045, according to the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

There are three new imported cases, with 5,044 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,848.

The ministry reported 3,770 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,540,716.

There are 42,481 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive