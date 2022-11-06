Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

6 November 2022, 13:15
6 November 2022, 13:15

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 4,621 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,923,538, according to the country's health ministry, Xinhua reports.

There are two new imported cases, with 4,619 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,482. The ministry reported 3,577 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,850,474.

There are 36,582 active cases, with 70 being held in intensive care and 50 of those in need of assisted breathing.

Photo: static.scientificamerican.com


News