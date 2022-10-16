Go to the main site
    Malaysia reports 2,023 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths

    16 October 2022, 15:15

    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 2,023 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,865,480, according to the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

    There are 13 new imported cases, with 2,010 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

    No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,415.

    The ministry reported 1,699 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,805,184.

    There are 23,881 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 20 of those in need of assisted breathing.

    The country reported 1,309 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

    Photo: scoopnest.com
