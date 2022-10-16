Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Malaysia reports 2,023 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths
16 October 2022, 15:15

Malaysia reports 2,023 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 2,023 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,865,480, according to the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

There are 13 new imported cases, with 2,010 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,415.

The ministry reported 1,699 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,805,184.

There are 23,881 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 20 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,309 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

Photo: scoopnest.com


Related news
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Malaysia reports 4,360 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive