Malaysia partially opens borders for vaccinated Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis are allowed to enter Malaysia’s Langkawi Island since November 15. Starting from January next year Kazakh tourists will have an opportunity to travel across the whole country, GoTour tourist agency told Kazinform.

The rule requires certificate of vaccination with a two-component COVID-19 vaccine approved by the WHO as well as with Russia’s Sputnik V, and negative PCR tests conducted within 72 hours prior travel. Besides, tourists should have health insurance card with a minimal coverage of USD 80,000.

Those vaccinated are allowed to freely travel across Langkawi Island and are not required to self-isolate. International tourists should download MySejahtera apps to trace contacts. Kazakhstanis are required to pass molecular tests, get negative test results upon arrival and check in for Langkawi flight.

Notably, 76% of Malaysia’s population have already been vaccinated. Since December 1 Sabah state allowed vaccinated Kazakhstanis not to pass PCR tests within 72 hours prior to the internal flight from Kuala Lumpur.



