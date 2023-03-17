Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Malawi Cyclone Freddy death toll hits 326

17 March 2023, 13:25
BLANTYRE, Malawi. KAZINFORM The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi reached 326, said the country's president in a televised statement on Thursday evening, Xinhua reports.

The death toll has risen from 225 to 326, and the number of people injured and those still missing have risen to 201 and 796, respectively, said Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

«The number of people displaced has more than doubled to 183,159, as has the number of households displaced, which now stands at 40,702,» he said.

The country has established 317 camps across the stormed region to mitigate the situation, according to Chakwera.

The Malawi leader has re-emphasized the need for more humanitarian support from local and international organizations and individuals, describing the devastation and desperation as «unbelievable and overwhelming.»

Meanwhile, local business people have pledged to mobilize up to 1.5 million U.S. dollars towards supporting residents affected by the cyclone.


