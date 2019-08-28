MAKS-2019 international air show flying high outside Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The international Aviation and Space Show MAKS 2019 is being held at Zhukovsky International Airpot, outside Moscow and will run from August 27 to September 1, TASS reports.

The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec.

The show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies.

Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will feature 40 new models at the MAKS international air show, including the latest aircraft and helicopters, communications and electronic warfare systems, engines and aerodrome equipment, the Rostec press office said earlier.



