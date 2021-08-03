Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Makkah Grand Mosque gets ready to receive Umrah pilgrims

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 August 2021, 14:38
MAKKAH. KAZINFORM The Technical and Service Authority at the Grand Mosque in Makkah has intensified its preparations for the Umrah season.

Sterilisation and perfuming processes of the Grand Mosque and its outdoor parks are going on round the clock to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, WAM reports referring to SPA.

More than 4,000 workers are sterilising the Grand Mosque and related facilities more than 10 times a day with the use of the specially bought best sterilisers and perfumes.

Almost 60,000 litres of environment-friendly sterilisers are used daily, apart from some 1,200 litres of perfumes and 470 equipment including washing machines.

The Authority has also enhanced its preventive and precautionary procedures to protect visitors of the Grand Mosque from the virus, where field teams work round the clock to implement these procedures precisely to maintain the safety of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.


