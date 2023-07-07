Make a Wish: Dears from Canada hold charity event to help children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Qudaibergen’s fans from Canada organized a fundraising campaign for Make a Wish Canada, a charity that helps children with life-threatening illnesses, Kazinform learned from dimashnews.com.

The charity event was organized by Dears from the Canada & Dimash fan club in honor of the Kazakh artist’s birthday.

Make a Wish Canada is a national Canadian charity whose primary goal is to grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Since its founding in 1983, Make a Wish Canada has fulfilled the cherished dreams of more than 37,000 children.

«Inspired by Dimash’s desire to help children, Dears from all over the country were very happy to contribute to the charity. Thus, we managed to collect 1070 Canadian dollars (806 USD). We hope that more children will make their dreams come true, because hope is the key to recovery,» said Dears from the Canada & Dimash fan club,» a statement reads.