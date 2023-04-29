Majority asks Italian govt to consider raising minimum pensions

ROME. KAZINFORM - A majority resolution presented to parliament for a discussion on the 2023 DEF economic and financial blueprint on Thursday asks the government to commit to considering raising the minimum pension in the next budget, ANSA reports.

The resolution also commits the executive to further reducing the tax wedge and to «assessing the reallocation of public spending from sectors that have a low impact on growth to those that can increase its potential, in consideration of the fact that an increase in GDP can have a positive impact on all public finance indicators.» Majority lawmakers also called for measures to boost Italy's declining birth rate and support families, «also in order to ensure the resilience of the pension system and the sustainability of public debt».

Initiatives set out in the resolution included strengthening local childcare services, promoting measures to help reconcile family-work commitments and introducing tax benefits for families with children.

The resolution also calls on the government to «draw up an intervention plan within the framework of labor policies aimed at encouraging and incentivizing employment, with particular reference to female employment».

The DEF and subsequent revisions provide the basis for the next budget law.