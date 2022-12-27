Go to the main site
    Major subsoil users, Ministry of Ecology enter into memo on digitalization of geological sector

    27 December 2022, 16:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources and major subsoil users of Kazakhstan have entered into a memorandum on digitalization of the country’s geological sector.

    «In his latest State-of-the-Nation Address, the President charged us with the task to fully digitalize the country’s geological sector. For this reason, the Ministry signed a memorandum with the heads of the leading companies. In particular, 10bln tenge will be allocated by ERG, KazZINC, and Kazakhmys companies next year for the geological surveys,» Minister Serik Brekeshev said.

    In his words, these corporations will implement KazNedra digital geoiformation system. All valuable geological data will be available for investors on this platform.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
