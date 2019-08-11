Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing

    11 August 2019, 14:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A major phosphorus-containing products manufacturing company of Kazakhstan Kazphosphate is to increase manufacturing of phosphorus potassium fertilizers to 20,000 tons a year, the company told Trend.az.

    According to the source, the company is planning to reach said volume bythe end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

    «Resources worth 85 million tenge are necessary for theimplementation of this project. The company is planning to allocate its ownfunds for its implementation,» the source in the company said.

    The company launched the manufacturing of phosphorus potassiumfertilizers in December of 2016. The capacity of the launched manufacturingamounted to 5,000 tons of fertilizer a year.

    The source in the company also informed on the company’s intention tolaunch sodium hypophosphite manufacturing.

    «Currently the project is at the stage of agreement signing. Weplan to have the project finished during 2019-2020,» the source concluded.

    Kazphosphate LLC is a unique company on the territoryof Kazakhstan. It operates full cycle from mining and processing of phosphaterock to the final products using its own railway-transportation complex.

    Fundamental activities of company are geological explorations, miningand processing of phosphate rock, production and sale of yellow phosphorus andits derivatives, phosphorus mineral fertilizers and fodder phosphates, outputof industrial products on the basis of mineral raw materials.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Business, companies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh businessmen visit S Korean enterprises
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region