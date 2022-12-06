Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 December 2022, 15:39
Major investment projects set to be realized in Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eight memorandums to carry out large investment projects in Aktobe region were signed at the 7th International Investment Forum ‘Investment Aktobe 2022’ held in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorandums to the tune of KZT2.7trl were concluded between the administration of Aktobe region and major investors on behalf of ERG, as well as Germany, Lithuania, and Turkiye.

«The reached agreements with investors demonstrate the high interest in the region leading to the signature of five memorandums worth $735mln as part of the held roundtable on global investment. The projects include a bitumen and steel plant, construction of sewerage facilities, nuclear medicine center, and creation of a transport and logistics hub,» said Aktobe region’s governor Yeraly Tugzhanov.

ERG has been realizing four investment projects worth KZT700bn before 2025.

At the event, the Aktobe region administration and petrochemical enterprise GEM agreed to cooperate in the realization of the project on the construction of a petrochemical complex in Zhem town, Mugalzharskyi district.

A memorandum was signed to construct a sugar plant with Omtis Ortadoğu Makina with $550mln worth of investment.


