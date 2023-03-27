Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Major incident declared in S. England after fluid leak

    27 March 2023, 07:57

    LONDON. KAZINFORM A major incident has been declared after around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into Poole Harbour, in Southern England's Dorset on Sunday, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

    «It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour,» said Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) in a statement.

    Typically, there are five main types of reservoir fluids: black oil, volatile oil, condensate (retrograde gas), wet gas, and dry gas.

    The PHC said the leak had come from the Wytch Farm facility, operated by hydrocarbons' producer Perenco. Wytch Farm is one of the largest onshore oil fields in Europe.

    «PHC have activated their oil spill plan and are working with a number of organizations. A major incident has been declared, and a gold command unit has been established,» it added.

    Members of the public have been urged not to swim at Poole Harbour or the surrounding area until further notice.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path