Major EU programs launched in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of signing an Agreement on three major EU projects implementation in Central Asia was held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

These projects are the following: Central Asia Invest – 5 million euros financed, Promotion of international trade in Central Asia – 15 million euros financed, Promotion of the Rule of Law in Central Asia – 8 million euros financed.

At a press conference at Rixos Astana President Hotel deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko noted that 2019 год is important for the history of bilateral and inter-regional relations between Kazakhstan and EU.

In turn, Sven-Olov Carlsson EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan said that the new regional programs will enable increasing volumes of trade, speeding up GDP growth and creating new jobs.

«Moreover, we expect that Central Asian countries will improve their ratings in various OECD indexes related to simplification of trade procedures, direct foreign investments, decreasing administrative barriers, improving indexes in the international rankings of level of corruption involving business circles and in indexes of WB management of the rule of law and corruption control», EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan said.