Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis terminates powers of 3 MPs

    2 September 2020, 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has terminated the powers of its deputies Nurlan Dulatbekov and Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform reports.

    During the plenary session the deputy of the Mjilis voted to terminate Dulatbekov and Abdirov’s powers.

    Earlier it was reported that Nurlan Dulatbekov will helm the Buketov Karaganda University as its rector.

    As for Abdirov, he was elected as the Vice Speaker of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin thanked both MPs for productive work and wished them further success.

    Majilis also terminated the powers of its deputy Aizada Kurmanov who was appointed as the deputy governor of Pavlodar region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region