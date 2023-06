Majilis supports #Birge #TazaQazaqstan challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis participated in the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental challenge which took place near Nur-Sultan, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

The deputies gathered to clean up the Nura River shore. The environmental campaign brought together 1,500 people to collect some 7 tons of garbage.